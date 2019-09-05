Raiders' Antonio Brown: Facing suspension after exchange with GM
Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that after Brown posted a letter (related to the wideout's fine for missing practice time) on social media, the wideout and GM Mike Mayock got into an exchange, which has reportedly led to the team planning to suspend Brown.
We'll look for official confirmation of both the suspension and its duration, but it looks like the wideout will be unavailable for Week 1 action. In such a scenario, Tyrell Williams would profile as the team's top receiver Monday night against the Broncos, while J.J. Nelson and Hunter Renfrow would be candidates for added snaps.
