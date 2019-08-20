Brown (foot) is filing a new grievance against the NFL regarding his preferred helmet, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

An arbitrator ruled against Brown's initial grievance over his desire to continue wearing his old helmet, a Schutt AiR Advantage. The star wideout's new grievance is an attempt to receive a single-season grace period to continue wearing his preferred headgear, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brown reported to Raiders' practice Monday to finish out training camp and appears to have recovered well enough from his foot injury to practice, but a resolution to his conflict with the NFL over his helmet doesn't appear to be immediately drawing close.