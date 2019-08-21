Brown's second helmet-related grievance against the NFL likely will be heard Friday in front of an arbitrator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After his initial grievance was denied, Brown located three more copies of his preferred Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, including at least one that the NFL already has rejected. The ridiculous saga at least seems to be nearing a conclusion, with Brown rejoining the Raiders on Monday and returning to practice Tuesday with a league-certified helmet. His foot injuries from a mishap in a cryotherapy chamber seem to have healed while he was absent from training camp to deal with the helmet situation. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock expressed frustration with Brown on Sunday, but it's likely that all will be forgiven if the 31-year-old can prove he's mentally and physically prepared for Week 1 against Denver.