As of Thursday, Brown has worked out with Derek Carr for three consecutive days, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since the new league year started Wednesday, the trade of Brown from Pittsburgh to Oakland became official, and with it a restructured three-year contract for the four-time first-team All-Pro. He hasn't wasted any time building up his rapport with Carr, who is exchanging the likes of Jordy Nelson (released Thursday) and Jared Cook for Brown and Tyrell Williams (signed Wednesday). Brown has received at least 150 targets in six consecutive campaigns, a span in which he's averaged 119 catches (on 178 targets) for 1,590 yards and 12 touchdowns per 16 games played.