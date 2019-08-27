Raiders' Antonio Brown: Good grasp of offense
Brown, who has been a full practice participant of late, has displayed "good retention" of the Raiders offense despite having previously missed time due to a foot problem and then issues with his helmet, Scott Bair of NBC Sports California reports.
The report notes that the wideout has returned to the field in great shape, and now that he's back into a daily routine with the team, coach Jon Gruden sounds confident that Brown will be a nice addition to the Raiders' passing game. "He's a good player," Gruden noted. "He'll be great." With the team's starters not in line to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, Brown's first game action with his new team is slated to occur in Week 1 against the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Loses second helmet hearing•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Rested along with other starters Thursday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Suits up Thursday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Hearing scheduled for Friday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Practicing with approved helmet•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Present for walkthrough Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
ADP Stock Watch: Risers
Who's stock is rising the most as we head into a mega draft weekend? Here's what the latest...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.