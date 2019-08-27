Brown, who has been a full practice participant of late, has displayed "good retention" of the Raiders offense despite having previously missed time due to a foot problem and then issues with his helmet, Scott Bair of NBC Sports California reports.

The report notes that the wideout has returned to the field in great shape, and now that he's back into a daily routine with the team, coach Jon Gruden sounds confident that Brown will be a nice addition to the Raiders' passing game. "He's a good player," Gruden noted. "He'll be great." With the team's starters not in line to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, Brown's first game action with his new team is slated to occur in Week 1 against the Broncos.