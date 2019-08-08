Raiders' Antonio Brown: Gruden doesn't address frostbite question
When asked if Brown has frostbite on his feet, coach Jon Gruden declined to comment, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. "I'm not going to get into the nature of his feet," Gruden noted Thursday. "I'm just not."
Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brown, who did not practice Thursday, has not only missed 10 of the Raiders' 11 training camp practices, he has also "been away from headquarters for a good portion, too." Though Gruden isn't inclined to elaborate on Brown's foot woes, reports have surfaced that the wideout's blistered and peeling feet are the result of him not wearing proper footwear during a recent session in a cryogenic therapy chamber. Brown remains day-to-day, with no concrete timetable being offered for his return to the field.
