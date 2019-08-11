Raiders' Antonio Brown: Has Gruden's support
Coach Jon Gruden hopes to see Brown (foot) return to training camp soon, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.
The talented wideout continues to deal with the effects of what has been described as a cryotherapy mishap that affected his feet, and per Gutierrez, Brown also has "a grievance against the league regarding his helmet." With those two situations in mind, Gruden has offered his support to Brown, who hasn't practiced since the end of July. "I support this guy. I think that's what needs to be said," Gruden noted after Saturday's preseason opener. "I don't know what anybody's writing or what anybody thinks, but this foot injury wasn't his fault. This was a total accident. It really wasn't his fault, and it's a serious injury. I know that some people are [joking about] it, but it's really not a laughing matter. The guy is hurt, he didn't do anything wrong, and the helmet thing is a personal matter to him." For now, Brown remains in the day-to-day category, with the report adding that clarification from the NFL regarding his helmet issue could arrive as early as this coming week.
