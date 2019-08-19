Raiders' Antonio Brown: Having more helmets tested
Brown (foot) is having two additional Schutt Air Advantage helmets, manufactured in two different years, tested to see if they meet the NFL's standards, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite making progress with his "frostbitten" feet, Brown skipped practice Sunday after the first of his new helmets failed an NFL test. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock responded with frustration, noting that the team has "exhausted all avenues of relief" and now needs to know if Brown is "all-in or all-out", though the player himself apparently doesn't agree that he's out of options. The 31-year-old wideout denies rumors that he threatened to retire if he couldn't wear his desired helmet, but it's clear the matter has taken his focus away from the Raiders. Tom Pelissero of NFL.com suggests it's a long shot for Brown to get approval from the NFL for any version of the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he's so fond of.
