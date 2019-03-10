Raiders' Antonio Brown: Heading to Oakland

The Raiders have an agreement in place to acquire Brown from the Steelers in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick and 2019 fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown revealed the news via Twitter as he posted a picture of himself in a Raiders uniform shortly before the news broke. The 30-year-old and Oakland are apparently agreeing to a re-worked contract that would make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown will receive $50.125 million over three years in the new deal, including over $30 million guaranteed. The All-Pro wideout's previous contract with the Steelers ran through the 2021 season, but contained no remaining guaranteed money.