Brown's second helmet-related grievance against the NFL likely will be heard Friday in front of an arbitrator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After his initial grievance was denied, Brown located three more copies of his preferred Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, including at least one that the NFL already has rejected. The saga at least seems to be nearing a conclusion, with Brown rejoining the Raiders on Monday and returning to practice Tuesday with a league-certified helmet. His foot injury from a mishap in a cryotherapy chamber seems to have healed while he was absent from training camp to deal with the helmet situation. General manager Mike Mayock expressed frustration Sunday with Brown when asked about the situation, but it's likely that all will be forgiven if the 31-year-old can prove he's mentally and physically prepared for Week 1 against Denver.