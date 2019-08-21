Raiders' Antonio Brown: Hearing scheduled for Friday
Brown's second helmet-related grievance against the NFL likely will be heard Friday in front of an arbitrator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After his initial grievance was denied, Brown located three more copies of his preferred Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, including at least one that the NFL already has rejected. The saga at least seems to be nearing a conclusion, with Brown rejoining the Raiders on Monday and returning to practice Tuesday with a league-certified helmet. His foot injury from a mishap in a cryotherapy chamber seems to have healed while he was absent from training camp to deal with the helmet situation. General manager Mike Mayock expressed frustration Sunday with Brown when asked about the situation, but it's likely that all will be forgiven if the 31-year-old can prove he's mentally and physically prepared for Week 1 against Denver.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Practicing with approved helmet•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Present for walkthrough Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Files new grievance•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Rejoins team for meeting•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Having more helmets tested•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Helmet doesn't meet league approval•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
14-team expert PPR draft results
A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the...
-
14-team mock expert auction
A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the...
-
Fantasy football prep: Backfield tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.