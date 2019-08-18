Raiders' Antonio Brown: Helmet doesn't meet league approval
Brown's desire to use "a preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet hit a snag on Saturday," Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Per the report, the helmet Brown was seeking to play in failed an NFL test. As a result, the wideout -- who has missed time due to a foot issue that appears nearly resolved -- elected not to attend practice Sunday, which prompted GM Mike Mayock to make a statement before media gathered at the Raiders' training camp facility. Essentially, Mayock expressed his frustration that the wideout's equipment situation has not yet been resolved. "Antonio Brown is not here today, and here's the bottom line: he's upset about the helmet issue," Mayock noted. "We have supported that. We appreciate that. We have, at this point, exhausted all avenues of relief. From our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out. We're hoping he is back soon...We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we hope AB is going to be a big part of it starting Week 1 against Denver." Mayock didn't take questions after making his statement, so the bottom line is that a drama which seemed to be nearing a close remains ongoing, leaving Brown's status with the Raiders as an issue that will need to be monitored.
