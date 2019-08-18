Brown (foot) was not present for Sunday's practice because he's still upset about his helmet issue, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Brown -- who has also been dealing with a foot issue -- was thought to be nearing a return to practice, but it appears as though he's still not happy with the way his helmet issue has played out. The report adds that GM Mike Mayock wants the wideout back in the fold, but Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area also relays that Mayock noted that at this stage, he needs to know if Brown is "all-in or all-out."