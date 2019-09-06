Raiders' Antonio Brown: In team's Week 1 plans
Brown no longer appears with a designation on the Raiders' Week 1 practice/injury report.
Brown's absence from practice Thursday was portrayed as "not injury related - conduct" in the wake of the wideout's confrontation with GM Mike Mayock on Wednesday. Initially, it appeared as though Brown would either be suspended or made inactive for Monday's game against the Broncos, but following his apology before the team Friday, coach Jon Gruden confirmed, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, that the Raiders plan to play Brown in Week 1. It's been quite a ride for the wideout since training camp, but now that he's past his foot woes, has settled on a helmet that he doesn't mind and has mended fences with his employer(s), he's slated to suit up Monday. As is the case any time he's in uniform, Brown has the talent to put up fantasy-worthy numbers.
