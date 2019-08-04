Following Brown's visit to a foot specialist Saturday, it's not expected that the wideout is looking at a long-term absence, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

While the exact nature of Brown's foot issue has not been clarified, Tafur notes that the wideout posted a picture via Instagram "showing the bottoms (of his feet) heavily blistered with skin falling off." Per NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, though Brown was removed from the Raiders' NFI list on July 28, he's been unable to practice since logging a limited session Tuesday, prompting his visit with the specialist. Brown is viewed as day-to-day in advance of the Raiders' Aug. 10 preseason opener.