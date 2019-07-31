Raiders' Antonio Brown: Limited in first practice
Brown -- who was activated off the Raiders' the non-football injury list Sunday -- was limited in his training camp practice debut Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
An unspecified issue delayed Brown's first training camp practice, but Gutierrez noted that when the wideout was on the field Tuesday, "he more than flashed," notably with some crisp route running. With reference to Brown's initial limitations, coach Jon Gruden relayed that they were expected. "He is getting close," Gruden added. "Hopefully after the day off (Wednesday) he will get closer, but we need him on the grass. We need him to get going...hopefully, it will be sooner than later." In any case, we expect Brown to get fully into the practice flow before long, with the larger issue with regard to his 2019 fantasy prospects being a change in team context. The 31-year-old wideout hauled in at least 100 passes in each of the last six seasons, but he achieved those PPR heights while mostly working with Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger. Brown will now look to build chemistry with Oakland signal-caller Derek Carr, who tossed a career-low 19 touchdown passes in 2018.
