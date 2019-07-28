Raiders' Antonio Brown: Limited to individual drills
Brown (undisclosed) said Sunday that he's feeling much better, though he didn't participate in practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Removed from the non-football injury list earlier in the day, Brown ran some routes before the start of Sunday's practice, then spent the rest of the afternoon taking pictures and signing autographs for fans. He reportedly looked ginger when he walked back to the locker room, but everything else hints at his undisclosed injury being minor. Coach Jon Gruden already said Brown will be held out of preseason games.
