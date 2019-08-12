Brown (foot) indicated Monday via social media that he looks forward to rejoining the Raiders after losing his grievance against the NFL regarding his desire to continue wearing his old helmet, ESPN.com reports. "While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown noted Monday. "I'm excited about this season (and) appreciate all the concerns about my feet."

Per the report, it's thought to be "very unlikely" that Brown will appeal the league's decision. While his situation is worth monitoring up until the time he actually takes the field again, it seems as though the worst-case scenarios that were previously put forth won't transpire, and that Brown seems likely to return to practice before long. Until then, we'll continue to consider the wideout day-to-day.