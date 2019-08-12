An arbitrator has ruled against Brown (foot) in his grievance to wear his preferred helmet, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

Brown reportedly has threatened to retire from football if he isn't allowed to use the helmet, believing newer alternatives impair his vision while on the field. It seems like an empty threat, but the situation nonetheless requires close monitoring given his mercurial behavior the past year. There's also the matter of Brown's foot blisters from a mishap in a cryogenic chamber, though recent reports suggest his frustration with the helmet situation is the real motivation for his absence from training camp. According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders expect Brown to rejoin his teammates soon.