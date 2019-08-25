Brown lost a second grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet, but he's making progress on a deal for an approved helmet, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.

Brown threatened to quit football if he didn't get to use his old helmet design, which is no longer approved by the league. While it appears the NFL won't budge in that regard, the league and player are nearing a deal on an alternate approved helmet, so this is overall good news for fantasy owners hoping to see Brown resolve this situation and get out there.