Brown (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The wideout -- who worked in a limited capacity Tuesday -- also missed Thursday's practice, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. At this stage, unless we hear otherwise, we'll assume that it's more likely that Brown's recent absences are maintenance-related, as opposed to indicative of a setback.

