Raiders' Antonio Brown: Missing time with foot injury
Brown (foot) isn't available at the start of Saturday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown continues to be limited to start training camp with what Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports as a foot injury, although the lack of an official team designation likely means it's purely maintenance-related. The veteran wide receiver has missed five of the six practice sessions to begin the season prompting head coach John Gruden to express some disappointment in his star wide receiver's status, but the Raiders will likely continue to play it safe with Brown, who signed a three-year, $50.125 million extension after being traded from the Steelers this offseaosn.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...