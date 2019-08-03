Brown (foot) isn't available at the start of Saturday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brown continues to be limited to start training camp with what Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports as a foot injury, although the lack of an official team designation likely means it's purely maintenance-related. The veteran wide receiver has missed five of the six practice sessions to begin the season prompting head coach John Gruden to express some disappointment in his star wide receiver's status, but the Raiders will likely continue to play it safe with Brown, who signed a three-year, $50.125 million extension after being traded from the Steelers this offseaosn.