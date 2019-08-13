Raiders' Antonio Brown: No timetable for return to practice
Brown (foot) returned to the Raiders' training camp facility Tuesday but did not practice or offer a timetable for his return, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Brown also disclosed that he had been seeing a foot specialist while away from the team. The star wideout is progressing towards a return to the practice field, though it's probable that he'll have to wait until after Thursday's preseason tilt against the Cardinals. Coach Jon Gruden expressed confidence that Brown will be ready to go for Week 1, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, but is uncertain whether he'll appear in preseason action. Brown will also need to adjust to a new helmet this season after having lost his grievance against the NFL.
