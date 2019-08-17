Brown (foot) was a full participant in Saturday's morning walkthrough, Vic Tafur of the Athletic reports.

Brown made his return to practice Saturday and impressed quarterback Derek Carr with his preparedness, as the latter relayed "He has great recall. He had no mental errors. You can tell he's been studying." Brown's blistered feet may keep him limited during full-contact sessions in the short term, but he's expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season when Oakland hosts the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

