Brown's absence from practice Thursday was listed by the Raiders as "not injury related - conduct."

We'll await further details with regard to Brown's status, but ESPN's Paul Gutierrez previously noted that the Raiders are currently weighing their options, with the expectation still being that Brown will be suspended by the team as Monday's game against the Broncos approaches.

