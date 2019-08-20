Raiders' Antonio Brown: Practicing with approved helmet
Coach Jon Gruden said that Brown (foot) practiced Tuesday with a certified helmet and that he is "all in," Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It looks like the helmet saga may have reached its conclusion Tuesday with Brown using a helmet approved by the league and saying that he is all in. While there still appears to be some mystery regarding Brown's foot injury, his participation Tuesday does suggest that the wideout is on the cusp of being fully healthy, and the expectation should now be that Brown is consistently on the practice field for the Raiders.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Present for walkthrough Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Files new grievance•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Rejoins team for meeting•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Having more helmets tested•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Helmet doesn't meet league approval•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Helmet still an issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...