Coach Jon Gruden said that Brown (foot) practiced Tuesday with a certified helmet and that he is "all in," Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It looks like the helmet saga may have reached its conclusion Tuesday with Brown using a helmet approved by the league and saying that he is all in. While there still appears to be some mystery regarding Brown's foot injury, his participation Tuesday does suggest that the wideout is on the cusp of being fully healthy, and the expectation should now be that Brown is consistently on the practice field for the Raiders.