Brown (undisclosed) appears set to practice Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, the wideout was in full pads and running routes prior to Tuesday's session, signalling that he's in line to take part in practice. We'll circle back later to relay whether Brown was a full participant, or limited in any way.

