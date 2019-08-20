Brown (foot) participated in the walkthrough portion of Tuesday's practice, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Amid his ongoing feud with the NFL over preferred headgear, Brown participated in Tuesday's walkthrough but left the practice field when the team finished stretching and put on helmets, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. It appears to be a long shot for the NFL to approve one of Brown's preferred helmet models, and it remains to be seen when the star wideout will resume practicing in full.

