Raiders' Antonio Brown: Refutes retirement threat
Brown (foot) denies that he ever threatened to retire because of his helmet grievance, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
While he hasn't given up on the quest to find his desired helmet (a Schutt Air Advantage) and have it re-certified, Brown is prepared to play even if things don't work out. His blistered feet have prevented him from taking part in 12 of Oakland's 13 practices at training camp, but he did work out on the field prior to Thursday's preseason game against Arizona. The Raiders expect Brown to return to practice this upcoming weekend, with plenty of time to get ready for the season opener versus Denver on Sept. 9.
