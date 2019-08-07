Brown (foot) was once again not present for practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

A degree of clarity with regard to Brown's foot issue has surfaced, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN.com having confirmed that the wideout's blistered and peeling feet could be attributed to him not wearing proper footwear in a cryogenic therapy chamber. Gehlken relayed Wednesday that the Raiders "have not provided indication Brown's foot issue will impact his Week 1 availability," while adding that "more than a week ago, people familiar with the situation characterized the ailment as minor." Thus far there's been no word from the team to the contrary, but what is certain is that missing practice reps in a new offense/with a new QB is less than optimal for Brown, who recorded at least 100 catches in each of his last six seasons, while with Pittsburgh.