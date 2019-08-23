Though Brown went through pre-game warmups -- with a helmet on -- he and the Raiders' top skill players did not take the field during Thursday's preseason game against the Packers, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Brown, who has had limited practice reps of late, first due to a foot issue and then issues with his helmet, is not expected to play in the Raiders' preseason finale, so his first game action with the team won't occur until Week 1. Meanwhile, ESPN.comrelays that a ruling on the wideout's latest helmet grievance is expected early next week. Regardless of how that plays out, the report adds that Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, "told ESPN Radio's Golic & Wingo on Wednesday that his client will play this season, even if this second grievance is denied."