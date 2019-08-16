Brown (foot) is expected to practice sometime over the weekend, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brown managed to work out on the field prior to Thursday's preseason matchup in Arizona, and he emerged without any issues. The Raiders appear to be encouraged by his recent progress and anticipate that he'll take the field for practice over the weekend. Oakland is expected to ease their star wideout back into practice in an effort to prevent further injury.

