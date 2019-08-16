Raiders' Antonio Brown: Returning to practice over weekend
Brown (foot) is expected to practice sometime over the weekend, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown managed to work out on the field prior to Thursday's preseason matchup in Arizona, and he emerged without any issues. The Raiders appear to be encouraged by his recent progress and anticipate that he'll take the field for practice over the weekend. Oakland is expected to ease their star wideout back into practice in an effort to prevent further injury.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Works out on field Thursday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: No timetable for return to practice•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Should be ready Week 1•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Looks forward to rejoining team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...