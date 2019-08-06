Raiders' Antonio Brown: Seeking info on foot issue
Coach Jon Gruden said Brown is away from the team Tuesday as he continues "gathering information" on his foot issue, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Brown kicked off training camp on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed injury, returned for one limited showing at last Tuesday's practice, and went back to the sidelines thereafter. In the meantime, he visited a foot specialist Saturday to get a bearing on his issue, which can best be described as "heavily blistered with skin falling off," per a photo on his Instagram account. It appears Brown is seeking out the best way to address the health concern, but at this point he seems unlikely to participate in joint practices with the Rams this week in advance of Saturday's preseason opener.
