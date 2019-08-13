Raiders' Antonio Brown: Should be ready Week 1
Brown is rejoining the Raiders on Tuesday with the expectation that he'll have plenty of time to practice before Week 1, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Brown will need to adjust to a new helmet after losing his grievance against the NFL, but it at least seems his foot injury from a cryotherapy mishap isn't considered serious. He should be back on the practice field soon, possibly as soon as Tuesday. As for a preseason appearance, coach Jon Gruden said in May that he didn't intend to play Brown in any exhibition contests, though it's possible an extended absence from training camp has altered that plan.
