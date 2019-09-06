Brown is now in line to play Monday night against the Broncos, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brown -- who got into a heated exchange with GM Mike Mayock on Wednesday -- offered "an emotional apology" at a team meeting Friday morning, and that was enough to deter the team from suspending the wideout, an outcome that previously seemed likely.

