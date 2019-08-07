Raiders' Antonio Brown: Still day-to-day with foot issue
Brown remains day-to-day with what "team sources describe as a cryogenic chamber mishap" with his feet, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, the star receiver "didn't wear proper footwear in a cryogenic therapy chamber," which resulted in what Vic Tafur of the Athletic describes as the bottom of Brown's feet being "heavily blistered with skin falling off." Meanwhile, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal relays via Raiders head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin that Brown "can't handle the sharp cuts" at this stage, which has caused the wideout to miss all but one of the team's training camp practices. There's still no precise timetable for his return, but any time missed takes away from Brown's chances of improving his rapport with QB Derek Carr. In any case, until he's back on the field, at or near 100 percent, Brown's situation is worth monitoring closely.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Seeking info on foot issue•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Lengthy absence not anticipated•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Considered day-to-day•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Will see foot specialist•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Missing time with foot injury•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Mack
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...