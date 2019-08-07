Brown remains day-to-day with what "team sources describe as a cryogenic chamber mishap" with his feet, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the star receiver "didn't wear proper footwear in a cryogenic therapy chamber," which resulted in what Vic Tafur of the Athletic describes as the bottom of Brown's feet being "heavily blistered with skin falling off." Meanwhile, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal relays via Raiders head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin that Brown "can't handle the sharp cuts" at this stage, which has caused the wideout to miss all but one of the team's training camp practices. There's still no precise timetable for his return, but any time missed takes away from Brown's chances of improving his rapport with QB Derek Carr. In any case, until he's back on the field, at or near 100 percent, Brown's situation is worth monitoring closely.