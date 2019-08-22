Brown (foot) was in uniform for pregame warmups in advance of Thursday's preseason game against the Packers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Given Brown's limited practice reps of late, due to both a foot issue and a grievance pertaining to his helmet, it would seem unlikely that he'll see much, if any, action Thursday. Still, after all that's happened over the last few weeks, just seeing the wideout suited up for the Raiders at this stage is a good sign that his situation has stabilized.