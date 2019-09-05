Brown and GM Mike Mayock reportedly "got into it" Wednesday, and the team plans to suspend the wideout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It remains to be seen what Brown's exact punishment will be, but it looks like he'll be out for Week 1, to begin with.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week