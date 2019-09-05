The Raiders are still weighing their options with regard to Brown, who is reportedly in line to be suspended by the team, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.

The report confirms that after Brown and GM Mike Mayock "got into a heated exchange" Wednesday, the team was planning to suspend the wideout. The length of the punishment has yet to be determined, with Mayock choosing not to go into detail about the situation when he addressed reporters Thursday. We do know that Brown was not at the team's facility and thus did not practice as the team prepared for Monday night's game against the Broncos. In any case, Brown's playing status for Week 1, at a minimum, remains murky and Gutierrez notes that "there are some within the Raiders that want the organization to move on" from the talented pass catcher. With that in mind, the team could elect to attempt to void the $30.125 million guaranteed in Brown's contract as a possible angle to that end.