Raiders' Antonio Brown: Threatening to leave football
Brown (foot) has informed the Raiders that unless he's allowed to wear his usual helmet, he won't play again, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
First, a "cryogenic chamber mishap," and now, issues with his preferred helmet are causing Brown to stay away from the Raiders and threaten to quit football outright. According to Schefter, Brown is of the belief that the helmets approved under new league rules impair his vision as he attempts to haul in passes. Brown has thus filed a grievance against the NFL to allow him to keep wearing his usual gear.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Absence tied to helmet grievance•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: To return to practice soon•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Gruden doesn't address frostbite question•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Remains absent Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Still day-to-day with foot issue•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Seeking info on foot issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...