Brown (foot) has informed the Raiders that unless he's allowed to wear his usual helmet, he won't play again, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

First, a "cryogenic chamber mishap," and now, issues with his preferred helmet are causing Brown to stay away from the Raiders and threaten to quit football outright. According to Schefter, Brown is of the belief that the helmets approved under new league rules impair his vision as he attempts to haul in passes. Brown has thus filed a grievance against the NFL to allow him to keep wearing his usual gear.