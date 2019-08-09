Brown (foot) is expected to return to practice soon with the injury being considered a non-issue, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Brown is yet to be a full participant in practice during training camp and has missed 10 of the 11 practices sessions overall. The Raiders have been rather hush regarding Brown's foot troubles, but it appears that is because the non-football injury isn't as serious an issue as it has been made to be. The Raiders will resume practicing on Monday, so look for an update on Brown to come at that point.