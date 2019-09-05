Raiders' Antonio Brown: Unlikely to be available Week 1
The Raiders don't expect to have Brown for Monday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Absent from Thursday's practice with a "not injury related - conduct" tag, Brown appears poised to be suspended or deemed inactive for Week 1. Whichever comes to pass, the Raiders likely will rely on Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, J.J. Nelson and Ryan Grant at wide receiver in the season opener.
