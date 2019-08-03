Raiders' Antonio Brown: Will see foot specialist
Brown is scheduled to see a foot specialist Saturday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Brown, who has yet to participate in training camp, posted a rather gnarly image of his blistered feet on Instagram earlier in the week, which seems to have prompted the visit. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 31-year-old still remains on the NFI list, but all reports seem to indicate this is still a minor issue, and both Brown and the team expect the star receiver to participate in training camp in the near future.
