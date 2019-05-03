Coach Jon Gruden doesn't plan to play Brown during the preseason, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Gruden may have just set a league record for the earliest a coach has ever commented on his plans for August exhibition games. It's a non-concern in terms of team chemistry, as Brown has plenty of time to build a rapport with Derek Carr throughout the offseason program and training camp. The veteran wideout seems to be headed for massive volume in an Oakland offense that lacks a proven pass catcher at tight end or a clear choice for the No. 3 receiver job. Carr will rely on Brown and fellow offseason addition Tyrell Williams, along with running backs Jalen Richard and Josh Jacobs.

