Brown (foot) put in a workout prior to Thursday's preseason game at Arizona, Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brown didn't appear worse for wear after tending to the effects of a "cryogenic mishap" on his feet, hauling in a pass on a go route. Later, he was seen cutting on the field, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. As recently as Tuesday, there wasn't a clear timetable for Brown's return to practice, but it seems as if that day is drawing close.

More News
Our Latest Stories