Raiders' Antonio Brown: Works out on field Thursday
Brown (foot) put in a workout prior to Thursday's preseason game at Arizona, Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brown didn't appear worse for wear after tending to the effects of a "cryogenic mishap" on his feet, hauling in a pass on a go route. Later, he was seen cutting on the field, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. As recently as Tuesday, there wasn't a clear timetable for Brown's return to practice, but it seems as if that day is drawing close.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: No timetable for return to practice•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Should be ready Week 1•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Looks forward to rejoining team•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Loses helmet grievance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...