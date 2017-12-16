The Raiders activated Hamilton (knee) from injured reserve Friday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hamilton tore the meniscus in his knee during the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Broncos, but progressed as expected in his rehab and will offer aid to Oakland's secondary over the final three contests. It's likely that Hamilton will see most of his snaps on special teams, as was the case before he hit IR.

