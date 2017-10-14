Play

Hamilton (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders on Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hamilton sustained the injury against the Ravens last Sunday on a kickoff and is now slated to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on a torn meniscus. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun takes his spot on the 53-man roster as the Raiders' cornerbacks continue to be plagued by injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories