Hamilton (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hamilton underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on a torn meniscus a little over a month ago but it appears to be nearing a return. If the Raiders choose to move him to the active roster, he will be eligible to return for Week 14 matchup's with the Chiefs. Look for more updates on his status to come over the next couple of weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories