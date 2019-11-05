Play

Key suffered a fractured foot during Sunday's win over the Lions, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.

Key appears set to miss significant time, and he could be in danger of missing the rest of the season depending on his recovery timeline. Benson Mayowa stands to play an expanded role on defense as long as Key is unable to go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories