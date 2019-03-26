Raiders' Arden Key: Facing rising expectations
Coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday he's demanding improvements of Key for 2019, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Key played all 16 games for the Raiders last season after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and posted 30 tackles and one sack over that stretch. With Oakland lacking serious competition at defensive end, Key has a straight path to a starting role in 2019 and could realistically receive an uptick in snaps.
