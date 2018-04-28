Raiders' Arden Key: Falls to third round, picked by Raiders

The Raiders selected Key in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 87th overall.

On talent alone, Key is one of the best players in the draft and certainly one of the top edge defenders. Unfortunately, off-field concerns coupled with injuries sent Key's stock plummeting over the course of the past year. Key burst on the scene as a true freshman at LSU with 5.0 sacks and followed it up with 12.0 sacks as a sophomore. However, he stepped away from the program in the spring of 2017 and also underwent shoulder surgery. He battled a knee injury in his final season at LSU as well and missed a total of five games. This could end up being one of the biggest steals of the draft if Key stays healthy and cleans up the off-field issues. However, the jury is still out on whether those things will come together for Key.